In the early 20th century, St. Paul, Minnesota, bore little resemblance to the quiet, family-friendly city it is known as today. Instead, it operated under a peculiar and deeply corrupt arrangement known as the O’Connor Layover Agreement—a system that turned the city into one of America’s safest havens for gangsters. As long as criminals “checked in” with the police upon arrival, paid their dues, and refrained from committing crimes within the city limits, they could enjoy near-total protection. This agreement attracted some of the most notorious crime bosses and outlaw gangs of the era, cementing St. Paul’s reputation as a “crooks’ haven.”

Dapper Danny Hogan: The Gentleman Gangster

The story begins with Daniel “Dapper Danny” Hogan, an Irish mobster who rose to prominence around 1909. Hogan was a master of diplomacy in the underworld, maintaining an image as a well-dressed, affable figure who knew how to grease the right palms. He was more than just a bootlegger and gambler—he was a liaison between the city’s corrupt police and the criminal world. Hogan’s reign came to an abrupt and violent end in 1928 when a car bomb—likely ordered by a rival—killed him instantly. His death marked the end of an era and set off a power struggle in the St. Paul underworld.

Harry Sawyer: The Kidnap Kingpin

After Hogan’s death, Harry Sawyer—born Harry Sandlovich—seized control. A Jewish mobster with a reputation for ruthlessness, Sawyer maintained the O’Connor system’s protections but expanded the city’s underworld into more daring territory. Under his watch, St. Paul became a base for some of the most infamous crimes of the 1930s, including the high-profile kidnappings of William Hamm Jr., president of Hamm’s Brewing Company, and banker Edward Bremer. These crimes drew the attention of the newly empowered FBI and helped end the cozy arrangement between criminals and the city’s leadership.

Leon Gleckman: The Bootlegging Boss

If Hogan was the diplomat and Sawyer the enforcer, Leon Gleckman was the businessman of St. Paul’s mob scene. Nicknamed the “Al Capone of St. Paul,” Gleckman controlled much of the city’s bootlegging during Prohibition. Operating from the opulent St. Paul Hotel, he commanded a vast network of distributors, enforcers, and corrupt officials. Gleckman’s intelligence and political connections allowed him to remain a dominant figure even as federal pressure mounted.

The Barker-Karpis Gang: Temporary but Terrifying Guests

St. Paul was not only home to mob bosses—it was also a favorite hideout for traveling criminals. The Barker-Karpis Gang, led by Alvin “Creepy” Karpis and the matriarch Ma Barker, regularly used St. Paul as a sanctuary. Protected by corrupt police chief Tom Brown and others, they orchestrated kidnappings, bank robberies, and murders across the Midwest. Their activities, particularly the Bremer and Hamm kidnappings, exposed the depth of St. Paul’s corruption.

Kid Cann: The Minneapolis Connection

Though primarily based in Minneapolis, Isadore “Kid Cann” Blumenfeld extended his influence into St. Paul’s criminal world. A feared enforcer and businessman with ties to gambling, prostitution, and labor racketeering, Kid Cann became infamous for his suspected involvement in the 1935 murder of journalist Walter Liggett. His presence underscored how organized crime in the Twin Cities often transcended municipal boundaries.

The Fall of the Crooks’ Haven

The gangster golden age in St. Paul came to an end in the mid-1930s as federal law enforcement dismantled the city’s criminal infrastructure. The high-profile kidnappings of Hamm and Bremer were the tipping points, prompting congressional hearings and intense FBI involvement. The O’Connor Layover Agreement collapsed, and many of the city’s once-untouchable bosses met grim ends—through murder, imprisonment, or mysterious disappearances.

Legacy

Today, St. Paul’s gangster era remains a curious paradox in American crime history. It was a city where mob bosses could walk openly in public, free from fear of arrest, so long as they adhered to the city’s unwritten rules. Figures like Hogan, Sawyer, Gleckman, and their associates shaped an underworld that was as organized as it was corrupt. Though the “crooks’ haven” is long gone, its legends still echo in the city’s history, a reminder that even the most respectable cities can have a shadowed past.

