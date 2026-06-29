Gay Boy Bath Houses Will Return To Minneapolis
The measures passed 9-2, with one council member abstaining.
The freak show running Minneapolis is really trying hard (pun intended) to supplant San Francisco as the queer capital of the country.
On June 25, the City Council voted to approve two ordinances that repeal the city's 1988 ban on adult bathhouses and sex venues, while creating the legal framework needed before any such businesses can operate again. The measures passed 9-2, with one council member abstaining.
The two ordinances do different things:
They repeal the decades-old public health ordinance that prohibited bathhouses, a restriction enacted during the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1988.
They amend the city’s business regulations so that licensing and operating rules can eventually be developed for adult bathhouses and sex venues.
The vote does not immediately legalize or open bathhouses. Before any business can open, Minneapolis officials must establish detailed regulations covering issues such as:
Licensing requirements
Health and sanitation standards
Staffing and safety requirements
Zoning and land-use rules
Inspection and enforcement procedures
Repealing the ban raises public health and neighborhood concerns, along with valid concerns about crime that will surely occur. And there’s the moral concern about whether the city should facilitate businesses centered on anonymous sexual activity.
I touched on these issues in a April 10 post ⬇️
Mayor Jacob Frey had previously indicated he intended to sign the ordinances, meaning the repeal is expected to become law. However, the city's regulatory process must be completed before any bathhouse could legally begin operating.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.