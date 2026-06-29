The freak show running Minneapolis is really trying hard (pun intended) to supplant San Francisco as the queer capital of the country.

On June 25, the City Council voted to approve two ordinances that repeal the city's 1988 ban on adult bathhouses and sex venues, while creating the legal framework needed before any such businesses can operate again. The measures passed 9-2, with one council member abstaining.

The two ordinances do different things:

They repeal the decades-old public health ordinance that prohibited bathhouses, a restriction enacted during the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1988.

They amend the city’s business regulations so that licensing and operating rules can eventually be developed for adult bathhouses and sex venues.

The vote does not immediately legalize or open bathhouses. Before any business can open, Minneapolis officials must establish detailed regulations covering issues such as:

Licensing requirements

Health and sanitation standards

Staffing and safety requirements

Zoning and land-use rules

Inspection and enforcement procedures

Repealing the ban raises public health and neighborhood concerns, along with valid concerns about crime that will surely occur. And there’s the moral concern about whether the city should facilitate businesses centered on anonymous sexual activity.

I touched on these issues in a April 10 post ⬇️

Mayor Jacob Frey had previously indicated he intended to sign the ordinances, meaning the repeal is expected to become law. However, the city's regulatory process must be completed before any bathhouse could legally begin operating.

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