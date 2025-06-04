This is grooming, plain and simple, no excuses are valid. It’s grooming, in spite of the school saying attendance is optional, grooming is grooming.

Look at this shit:

From Alpha News:

As a Pride Month celebration, Hiawatha Elementary school in Minneapolis has planned a “Glow Up Get Down” rave-style dance party. The rave-style dance party will feature “festival dance outfits,” blacklight face paint, and blaring pop music in a darkened gym—for kindergarteners and elementary school students up to the fifth grade. Elementary school principal Mercedes Walker wrote in an email that, “This dance party has been a dream in the making for two years and we are ecstatic that the dream is manifesting.”

This is Mercedes Walker ⬇️

Look at this buck. He’s got faggot groomer written all over him. You can spot those sicko’s a mile away. He sure likes the little boys, doesn’t he? Sick, twisted freak.

Facebook user Jerry Norberg stated the obvious:

“Is nobody outraged by this????? What in the world are these people thinking? No parent in there right mind would bring their child to this. This is NOT what schools are responsible for…. ABC’s… reading, writing and arithmetic is the SOLE function. Parents should take care of the rest!”

Bingo!

Right on the money.

Remember a similar event I posted about last week at Hopkins Middle School?

In case you missed it, or need a refresher, click this link and you’ll be taken to that story.

Well, due to public anger, pressure, backlash and disgust, that event got cancelled late last week!👍

Want to call the groomer principle, Mercedes Walker to hold him accountable and answer your questions and concerns? Good luck with that, he’s taken the coward’s way out.

Alpha News reached out to both Hiawatha Elementary and Minneapolis Public Schools for comment, but neither was willing to speak on the matter—each referred us to the other. Principal Mercedes Walker referred all media inquiries to the district’s communications office—and the district pointed questions back to Walker, stating: “Hiawatha school parents are encouraged to contact the school principal [Mercedes Walker] or PTO directly with questions about this optional after-school community event.”

For the love of your children, get them out of the Minneapolis Public School System.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness