A former Duluth public school employee is blowing the whistle on a lesson that he says forced him from the school district. Adam Becker was hired by Duluth Public Schools to become a District Wide Paraprofessional Job Coach in 2024. He worked for a couple of months—but “gender mapping” put a stop to his teaching career. “This is my first year teaching at a public school. I’m in Duluth, Minnesota, and I’m just like jaw dropped. And I hear this person say, you can start teaching this to your students as early as kindergarten. That’s when I checked out. That was the moment when I thought, my kids will never come here,” Becker explained.

