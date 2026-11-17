George Washington’s opposition is clearest in his 1796 Farewell Address. He warned that the “spirit of party” was inseparable from human nature yet peculiarly dangerous in popular governments. Parties, he argued, distract public councils, enfeeble the administration of government, agitate the community with “ill-founded jealousies and false alarms,” kindle animosity, and open the door to foreign influence and corruption. He saw factions as prioritizing party success over the common good, eventually leading to despotism as one side seeks to dominate the other. Washington had tried to govern above parties during his presidency, treating the emergence of Federalists and Democratic-Republicans as a regrettable development rather than a healthy feature of the system.

Hamilton shared much of this wariness even though he became a leading Federalist organizer. In the Federalist Papers and his broader writings, he emphasized energetic government, national unity, and the dangers of factionalism that could paralyze decision-making or invite demagoguery. While more willing than Washington to build a coherent governing coalition, Hamilton still regarded excessive partisanship as corrosive to the energetic, independent executive and the national interest he championed. Both men had lived through the collapse of the Articles of Confederation and the bitter fights over ratification; they feared that organized parties would reintroduce the very sectional and personal rivalries the Constitution was designed to restrain. It has.

Their critique remains relevant because modern American politics exhibits the pathologies they described. Intense partisan polarization has produced prolonged legislative gridlock, eroded norms of institutional restraint, and encouraged citizens to view political opponents less as fellow citizens with differing views than as existential threats and enemies. Media ecosystems and social platforms amplify “ill-founded jealousies and false alarms,” while foreign actors and domestic special interest groups exploit partisan division. The result is a politics that frequently subordinates problem-solving on debt, infrastructure, immigration, or national security, to the short-term goal of defeating the other side.

Washington and Hamilton didn’t imagine a politics without disagreement. They hoped, however, that institutions, civic virtue, and a shared commitment to the Constitution would keep disagreement from hardening into permanent, mutually destructive factions. Unfortunately, it did. The persistence of the problems they diagnosed suggests their caution wasn’t merely historical; it was a standing warning about the costs of treating party loyalty as the highest political virtue.

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