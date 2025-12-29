Minnesota’s ethnic studies mandate isn’t about teaching history. It’s about power — and Democrats are using public schools to lock their ideology into the next generation.

Ethnic studies, as defined by the state, isn’t neutral education. It’s built on identity politics that divides kids into oppressors and victims, treats race as destiny, and frames America as fundamentally corrupt. Disagreement isn’t encouraged — it’s punished. Parrot the ideology or fail the assignment.

This unAmerican garbage has nothing to do with education, this is pure, unadulterated indoctrination and propaganda. Leftist bullshit.

Democrats insist there’s “no statewide curriculum.” That’s a bald faced lie. Standards are curriculum. When the state requires students to analyze “systems of oppression” and “power structures,” it has already dictated the conclusion. This is indoctrination with bureaucratic cover.

If this program were so harmless, the Minnesota Department of Education wouldn’t be hiding it. Parents have had to sue just to see draft frameworks. Transparency only becomes a problem when officials know the public won’t like what they see.

All of this is happening while Minnesota schools are failing at basics like reading and math. Democrats looked at collapsing proficiency rates and decided the real emergency was ideological conditioning.

This isn’t education. It’s activism, paid for by taxpayers and imposed on families who never consented. Public schools should teach facts and skills — not progressive dogma.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness