Taconite Harbor, located along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior near Schroeder, is a notable example of a mid-20th-century industrial community that has since become a ghost town. Established in the 1950s by the Erie Mining Company, the harbor was developed to facilitate the shipment of taconite pellets from the mines in Hoyt Lakes to steel mills across the Great Lakes region. ​

In 1957, the community saw the arrival of 22 prefabricated homes, swiftly assembled to house the workers and their families. This compact neighborhood featured essential amenities, including a town hall, fire hall, and a school that boasted its own sports teams. The town thrived for several decades, with its peak production years in the early 1980s. ​

However, as the demand for taconite declined and the mining industry faced economic challenges, the community began to dwindle. By 1990, the residential area was completely vacated, with homes removed from the site. Today, remnants such as overgrown roads, rusting streetlights, and a dilapidated basketball court serve as silent witnesses to the once-vibrant community.

Presently, Taconite Harbor functions as a public boat launch and safe harbor, offering visitors a glimpse into its industrial past through outdoor exhibits detailing the taconite operations. The rusting ore docks stand as enduring symbols of the area's historical significance in Minnesota's mining narrative.

