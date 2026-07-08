Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan has got to be the most disingenuous, insincere political hack in Minnesota. A 46 year old body, and the mind and emotional level of a teenager.

She refers to Jenny Racicot as just, “Jenny,” as though they are best friends. A despicable showing of no respect.

Now Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is saying, “I believe Jenny.” And most of us are asking: Why now?

When allegations are made against a political opponent, Democrats have historically rushed to declare that accusers must be believed. But when allegations have involved figures within their own political circles, that certainty disappears. The standard, has not always been about protecting women — it has been about protecting political allies and attacking political enemies. It’s the Democrat way.

Democrat politicians claim moral authority but apply different standards to different people.

And this reply right here ⬇️ nails it.

For years, Democrats lectured Americans that skepticism toward accusations was proof of indifference toward victims. Yet now, when an allegation threatens a fellow Democrat’s political future… Well, you know.

That raises a larger issue: credibility cannot be a partisan weapon.

If Peggy Flanagan and Democrats truly believe that women’s voices matter, then that standard should apply every time — not just when it is politically convenient.

It’s a little late Peggy. You should probably sit this out.

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