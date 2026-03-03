Golden Dome for America: The Imperative is Inarguable

By Joe Dodd

February 27, 2026

Golden Dome for America: The Secrecy Is Rational – The Cost Is Manageable - and The Imperative is Inarguable

The Golden Dome for America (GDA) initiative has drawn criticism for not publicly releasing a detailed architecture, cost breakdown, or long-range budget projections. Think tanks, major media outlets, and some lawmakers argue that without public transparency the program risks becoming an expensive, open-ended undertaking.

Those concerns deserve to be taken seriously. But they often treat public disclosure as an unquestioned virtue. Revealing how the system works would give our adversaries the information they need to blunt it. We don’t disclose budget information or performance characteristics for nuclear submarines, the F-35 and other sensitive air vehicles, or spy satellites developed by NRO. Demanding public disclosure of GDA is akin to asking the United States to publish a playbook for defeating it.

This reality is not theoretical. China and Russia have already criticized Golden Dome as destabilizing and driving an arms race. In this environment, withholding key details is not only prudent—it is imperative. A homeland defense system that is predictable is easier to defeat and doesn’t deter aggression against the US. A system that retains secrecy forces adversaries to spend more to plan around it.

The lack of public disclosure does not mean the program lacks oversight. General Michael A. Guetlein—the Director for GDA - has briefed members of Congress and industry leaders in classified settings. That is the appropriate model: informed insight without giving adversaries a free intelligence windfall on the design and capabilities of the systems and architecture.

Regarding cost, much of the debate has been distorted. Some estimates suggest GDA will cost trillions over decades, often assuming a perfect system with extremely large numbers of space-based interceptors, satellites, and radars. The CBO estimates that Golden Dome will cost up to $540B over the first 20 years or about 2% of DoD spending in that period – that’s not budget breaking…and the Golden Dome office suggest that their estimates are even lower. This is more comparable to a large DoW modernization program than a Manhattan Project-scale shock.

Critics also sometimes misapply affordability comparisons to the 1980s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). SDI relied on immature technologies and unproven physics at scale. Golden Dome is largely a systems architecture challenge—linking sensors, command and control, and layered intercept capabilities across domains. General Guetlein even goes as far as saying the technology already exists for GDA, the challenge is integrating it.

Golden Dome should face rigorous oversight, cost discipline, and clear milestones. Congress is right to demand accountability. Government and Industry must protect classified information. But the most common criticism—that secrecy is inherently illegitimate—misunderstands the domain. In homeland defense, transparency is not neutral. It is information that can be weaponized.

A classified architecture shared with Congress and industry, paired with public accountability on budgets, schedules, and outcomes, is the right balance. If Golden Dome can be delivered near the budget numbers cited above, it is not only affordable—it may be one of the most strategically beneficial investments the United States has ever made.

For deterrence to work, the nation needs credible, demonstrated defensive capabilities to defend against credible threats. Golden Dome for America is about building that deterrence to protect Americans in their Homeland.

Joe Dodd is Chairman of the National Security Space Administration.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

