Mary Moriarty’s announcement that she will not seek reelection as Hennepin County Attorney is a welcome relief for residents who value law, order, and accountability. Elected under the banner of "progressive reform," Moriarty’s tenure was defined by ideological experiments that made Minneapolis and its surrounding communities less safe, less stable, and more divided.

Let’s be clear: Moriarty didn’t step down because her policies were effective. She’s stepping away because her soft-on-crime, activist approach to prosecution was increasingly out of touch with the needs of everyday citizens who are tired of rising crime and a legal system that favors offenders over victims.

From her first day in office, Moriarty prioritized social engineering over justice. Violent offenders were given diversion programs. Youth charged with heinous crimes were coddled instead of prosecuted. Police officers were vilified, while repeat criminals were handed second and third chances. The consequences of her policies were immediate and tragic: emboldened criminals, demoralized law enforcement, and a justice system that sent the message that accountability no longer mattered.

Moriarty claimed to be reforming a broken system. In reality, she broke what was still working.

Even fellow Democrats distanced themselves from her handling of high-profile cases. She faced backlash for her refusal to charge suspects aggressively, even when the public demanded justice. Her insistence on treating every case through a racial or sociological lens eroded public trust and made her office look more like a political advocacy group than a prosecutorial authority.

What’s most galling is the arrogance with which she exits—boasting that she will focus the rest of her term on "transformational change," as if voters didn’t already witness the transformation of Minneapolis into a case study in failed progressive prosecution.

Her decision not to run is not noble; it is strategic. She knew she couldn’t win reelection in a county that’s waking up to the dangers of radical criminal justice policies. Her departure should be viewed as the beginning of a return to reason, not the end of a progressive legacy.

Hennepin County now has a chance to course-correct. The people deserve a prosecutor who sees crime for what it is—not as a byproduct of societal failure, but as a moral and legal violation that must be met with real consequences. We need leadership that backs the blue, not blames them. We need a justice system that protects victims, not excuses criminals.

Mary Moriarty’s exit marks the end of a dangerous chapter in Minnesota’s history. Let it also mark the beginning of a restoration of sanity, safety, and strength in our legal institutions.

