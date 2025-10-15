An internal DFL poll, commissioned by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s campaign🤡, shows both she and Rep. Angie Craig barely leading a generic Republican in the 2026 U.S. Senate race. Flanagan’s margin is just two points; Craig’s is four. Both results fall within the margin of error—a flashing warning light for Democrats who’ve long taken Minnesota’s voters for granted.

If even a DFL-commissioned poll shows a toss-up, imagine what a real Republican candidate could do. Newsflash: It ain’t Royce White. After decades of one-party rule, the DFL has grown complacent. They’ve governed as though voters will always reward them, no matter how high taxes rise, how far schools fall behind, or how unsafe Minneapolis becomes. That complacency may finally be catching up with them.

Republicans have been making steady gains across Greater Minnesota, particularly in working-class areas once considered the backbone of the DFL. From the Iron Range to the southern farm belt, and in suburbs where families are struggling with rising costs, voters are looking for practical solutions—not more lectures about paying your “fair share” when they’ve been fair shared to the poor farm.

Meanwhile, Democrats are increasingly divided between their progressive urban base and the slightly more moderate suburban wing. The looming primary between Flanagan and Craig could expose those divisions, pitting identity-driven politics against pragmatic centrism. Whichever side wins, the other will leave bruised and divided—just in time for the general election.

The DFL’s internal poll should be taken for what it is: a sign of vulnerability. If a “generic Republican” is already neck-and-neck with two of the DFL’s best-known names, then a strong conservative campaign—with clear ideas and a disciplined message—could break the Democrats’ two-decade Senate stranglehold.

With the right candidate and a united effort, 2026 could be the year Minnesota rediscovers balance—and sends a Republican back to the U.S. Senate for the first time since Norm Coleman, as long as that candidate is not named Royce White.

Leave a comment