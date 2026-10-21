John Nagel, a Republican who is running against Rep. Ilhan Omar for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s Fifth District, said the incumbent congresswoman is the “most anti-American person” he’s ever come across.

On Columbus Day, federal authorities raided Omar’s home in Washington, D.C. Department of Homeland Security agents were leading the raid, and sources have told Alpha News this is about her immigration and citizenship status — a different issue, it seems, than the allegations that Omar married her brother.

As a former field lieutenant with the Minnesota State Patrol having retired after a 30-year career in law enforcement, Nagel pointed to a key part of the investigation.

“My first reaction is that it was a Democrat judge that OK’d this. So we can’t say that it’s a political hit. There had to have been enough criminal evidence for them to even do that,” Nagel said on Liz Collin Reports.

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