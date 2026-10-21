Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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dave's avatar
dave
5d

Hang that dirty muzzrat cunt

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Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
5d

They won't do anything to her beyond maybe a fine if some sort. They can't afford to politically, for one thing. Can you imagine the Muslim rioting if they did? For another thing, we no longer have the leadership to do it.

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