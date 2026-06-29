The Feds announced that Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, a central figure in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, was taken into custody in Mogadishu on June 25 after spending nearly four years on the run as an international fugitive outside the United States.

According to the indictment, Eidleh:

Was among the original defendants charged in September 2022.

Faces 31 federal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery, money laundering, and related offenses.

Allegedly recruited operators of fraudulent meal sites, instructed them to submit false reimbursement claims, and helped establish shell companies used to move and conceal proceeds.

Is accused of funneling more than $5 million through companies tied to the alleged scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office hasn’t released detailed information about the arrest or the timeline for extradition to the United States. Multiple reports indicate Somali authorities cooperated in the arrest, but court proceedings would determine when Eidleh could be returned to Minnesota to face trial, if at all. Remember, we’re dealing with Somalia, probably the most corrupt country on Earth.

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