The Walz administration has delivered yet another insult: giving advance notice to Medicaid providers who may be committing fraud before state inspectors show up.

This isn’t just incompetence. It’s a gift to criminals.

Minnesota’s Medicaid system has become a national embarrassment, tied to billions of dollars in suspected fraud across programs serving the disabled, elderly, and low-income families. Federal prosecutors have already exposed massive scams involving fake providers, shell companies, and fabricated patient services. Honest families need help. Instead, taxpayer money has flowed into the pockets of grifters.

After years of denial and delay, Governor Tim Walz’s administration claims it’s finally cracking down. But instead of conducting truly unannounced inspections, state officials publicly revealed that site visits will occur over a broad window of time — essentially tipping off anyone who might have something to hide.

Imagine law enforcement announcing ahead of time when they plan to raid a drug house. Or the IRS telling tax cheats when audits will happen.

The entire point of surprise inspections is to catch wrongdoing in real time. Fraudsters don’t operate in plain sight. They clean up paperwork. They stage offices. They fabricate records. And by signaling when inspectors are coming, the Walz administration is making it easier for criminals to cover their tracks.

This is part of a disturbing pattern. Under DFL one-party control, Minnesota has seen exploding state budgets, lax enforcement, and repeated scandals in public spending. Instead of accountability, we get excuses. Instead of reform, we get press releases. Instead of protecting taxpayers, we get political damage control.

The administration claims this effort is about protecting federal funding. But real reform isn’t about optics — it’s about results. If leaders were serious, they would deploy surprise audits, publish full inspection findings, refer suspicious cases for prosecution, and demand resignations when oversight fails. They haven’t.

