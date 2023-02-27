For those of you who do not live in the Twin Cities metro area, you may be unfamiliar with the situation, so I’ll briefly run you through it via BringMeTheNews:

Gov. Tim Walz is renewing his call for increased gun safety measures after a pair of shootings left two people dead and six injured in St. Paul this weekend. Both shootings happened outside separate memorial services. The first was on Friday evening, when three teens were shot at a funeral reception for Devin Scott — the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death at Harding High School earlier this month. The second took place late Saturday afternoon after a celebration of life in the Frogtown neighborhood, leaving two people dead and three others wounded.

Walz calls this, “unacceptable,” and he says that with authority. But no one takes him seriously. His mishandling of the 2020 riots proved that. He drew a line in the sand and when it was crossed, he took a step backwards and drew another line. That happened repeatedly.

His response is typical of the gun grabbing, Bill of Rights hating democrats. “Increased gun safety measures” is code, it’s demspeak for unconstitutional gun control. All that does is address something that is not the issue or cause. It’s a deflection from their own failures.

Get rid of the wokeness and activists in the courts, that would be a big first step. The DFL just passed a new law that states you only have to be incarcerated for 50% of your sentence, they passed another law restoring your constitutional rights before the sentence is complete. They focus on “rehabilitation” in prisons instead of what they were designed for. Punishment.

It used to be prison was a living hell, and once released, you never wanted to go back, and most didn’t. Now it’s a revolving door that nobody fears. They get a 10 year sentence, they know they’ll be out in 5 at the very most.

Bring back capital punishment and start executing the worst of the worst. Committing a crime is a choice, it’s time to hold people accountable for their crimes. Don’t like the death penalty? Don’t do the crime. Very simple, your choice.

Some will argue capital punishment does not deter crime. They’re wrong. Even liberal CBSNews acknowledges that:

What gets little notice, however, is a series of academic studies over the last half-dozen years that claim to settle a once hotly debated argument — whether the death penalty acts as a deterrent to murder. The analyses say yes. They count between three and 18 lives that would be saved by the execution of each convicted killer. The reports have horrified death penalty opponents and several scientists…

The deterrence “debate” is really a non-factor, and is totally irrelevant for the simple reason it is called capital punishment, not capital deterrence, also known as the death penalty, not the death deterrent. So the argument is moot. Apples and oranges.

In summation, no matter how many times Walz slams his shoe on the podium and growling, “This is unacceptable,” without addressing the symptom, nothing will change for the better, it will only continue getting worse.

