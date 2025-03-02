Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is the two term governor of the state I currently live in, and have lived in for most of my life, so I speak with authority, fact, and experience living under the jack booted rule of undoubtedly, the worst governor in state history.

Yes, he is the worst governor in state history, I’m not even going to touch on his horrific first term where he completely botched the George Floyd riots through complete cowardice, in his press conferences at the time, he truly had that “deer in the headlights” look that was unmistakable, the bad actors saw it too as he issued ultimatums and red lines one after the other at the time that were completely laughed at and ignored by the outlaw rioters.

Nor am I going to touch on his draconian, dictatorial emergency powers under his Covid-19 emergency. That was a complete nightmare and stripping of constitutional rights. No, I’m bringing to light what he said a few short days ago about his political opponents who creamed him and Kamala Harris in last years election, and the 73 million ordinary people that voted “the wrong way.”

Gov. Tim Walz said the country is being stolen “by fascists and Nazis,” according to a recording obtained by Alpha News.

Walz’s statement adds to a recent pattern of deploying Nazi-related accusations against his political opponents.

You can read specific examples of Walz’s hateful and divisive rhetoric at Alpha News Minnesota.

Of course Walz goes in to damage control mode, and still attempts to take the morally superior high road, along with talking down to the reporters who questioned him on those comments he made at a nurses event.

Tim Walz lied. He was talking about Republicans, and tried to control the message by saying he was talking about “people who are openly Nazi’s and Fascists.”

When did openly Nazi and Fascist people become a problem? When did they take over the government as Walz suggests? They didn’t, and they’re not much of a problem. The American Nazi Party has an estimated membership of 500. Neo-Nazi groups in the U.S. total an estimated 400 members. And if you counted the Ku Klux Klan including Storm Front, their membership has dwindled to practically nothing. The last estimate of membership was 3,000. So that makes not even 4,000 members in a country of 341+ million. That’s 0.0011% of the population. Come on Tim, “be better.”

Speaking of, “be better.” Did you notice what he did in that tweet? Defiance by rejecting any possibility of an apology or acknowledgment of his optically bad comment, then turns it on the reporter and says, “be better.” Walz and his comments were called out, not the reporter. His grandiosity and narcissistic personalty disorder are as clear as a sunny day. Unbelievable gall.

How Tim Walz got reelected is a real puzzler. Unfortunately, the stupid outnumber the normal folks here in Minnesota, how else do you explain Minnesota being the only state not to carry Reagan in 1984, voted in favor of an 11 billion dollar tax hike, and carries Harris last year? Walz is going to run for a third term, and he’ll likely win. As I said, stupid people in great number vote here in Minnesota.

