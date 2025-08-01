Governor Tim Walz’s recent endorsement of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for a third term highlights a growing divide within the Democrat Party, but also signals a subtle alignment with centrist and even conservative values. From a conservative standpoint, Walz’s support for Frey underscores a desire for pragmatism, public safety, and responsible governance in a city that has often been a testing ground for progressive policies.

At a time when Minneapolis faces lingering questions about crime, policing, and economic recovery, many conservatives see Frey as a necessary counterbalance to the more radical elements within the Democrat-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party. The DFL recently endorsed State Senator Omar Fateh, a figure associated with the Democrat Socialists of America and far-left positions on law enforcement, housing, and economic justice. Frey, by contrast, represents moderation, institutional stability, and incremental reform.

Governor Walz’s endorsement makes clear that Frey is not only the incumbent, but also the candidate best positioned to work across ideological lines to address the city’s problems. In his endorsement, Walz praised Frey’s leadership on public safety and affordable housing, and referred to him as "a partner I can trust to deliver." To conservatives, this statement resonates deeply. Public safety remains a top concern, especially after the fallout from the 2020 riots and ongoing issues with violent crime. Frey’s support for rebuilding and adequately funding the Minneapolis Police Department stands in sharp contrast to more radical calls for abolishing or defunding the police.

In many ways, Frey embodies what conservatives might call a “realist liberal”—a mayor who governs with one foot in the idealistic world of progressive politics and another firmly planted in the practical needs of constituents. He has vetoed overly regulatory proposals, resisted calls to create unaccountable labor boards, and pushed back against activist-driven restructuring of the city’s public safety infrastructure. These are positions that, while not explicitly conservative, are certainly welcomed by those who prioritize market stability, rule of law, and constitutional process.

Walz’s endorsement also comes at a time when the DFL’s internal politics are under scrutiny. Frey’s challenge to the party’s endorsement process, citing irregularities and vote-counting issues, mirrors broader conservative concerns about transparency, accountability, and election integrity. His refusal to accept a flawed endorsement process—especially one relying on a faulty electronic voting system—demonstrates a rare willingness to stand up to his own party when democratic norms are at stake.

Moreover, Walz’s move could be interpreted as a quiet rebuke of the far-left drift within the DFL. While the governor has frequently aligned with progressive causes, his support for Frey suggests a recognition that governing requires competence, not ideological purity. In a political landscape where radicals on the left push for sweeping change, often without regard for consequences, Frey offers a more measured, data-driven approach that appeals to moderate voters and conservatives alike.

In conclusion, Governor Walz’s endorsement of Jacob Frey is a welcome endorsement of sanity in a city where political extremes have too often held sway. It reinforces the importance of public safety, procedural fairness, and pragmatic governance. While Frey may not wear a Republican label, he represents a breed of Democrat who still believes in working within the system, respecting the rule of law, and focusing on practical results. In today’s polarized climate, that might be the best conservatives can hope for in Minneapolis—and it may be just enough to restore balance in one of America’s most ideologically divided cities.

