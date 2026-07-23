Minnesota sure didn’t elect a governor with a GPA above 1.5, I mean this guy is about as dense as they come. A total lack of self awareness. His brain cells must have short circuited from all that horse semen he was drinking back in Nebraska.

Oh, you don’t know what I’m talking about?

Well here, Walz tweeted this on Thursday (July 16, 2026):

Uh, yeah. What does that have to do with anything except proving the state has 10,000 too many dip shits?

But let’s visit this, shall we?

Timmy never learned the lesson that pretty much all of us did when we were children. That lesson is, “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Timmy didn’t learn that lesson because:

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