On June 12, 2025 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz🤡 was subpoenaed to testify before the United States House of Representatives, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

He also hired a private attorney instead of using his own attorney general. Like all good Democrats he has no trouble spending other peoples money to pay his bills. He stiffed Minnesota taxpayers in excess of 400,000 dollars for the lawyer that day.

Why would he need a lawyer? If he’s got nothing to hide and not doing anything nefarious, and he’s following the federal law like he said, there’s no need for a lawyer.

But he does have things to hide, and he is not following federal law.

Perhaps it was for a possible perjury charge. Walz did commit perjury that day, if you live in Minnesota, that’s painfully obvious. His whole testimony was a lie.

READ WALZ’S TESTIMONY HERE.

This is sickening and infuriating:

Minnesota taxpayers are on the HOOK for $430,000 in legal fees to prep Gov. Walz for a congressional hearing in Washington D.C. Instead of relying on the AG or in-house staff, Walz hired a PRIVATE firm estimated at $516/hour.

Walz believes he is a king, and is entitled to spend his subject’s money to pay for the privilege of his governorship. Like a true, grandiose deadbeat.

