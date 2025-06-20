That’s the thing with Democrats, if you don’t like the truth, change it, or if they’re from Minnesota, you erase it. Pretend it never existed. And that’s exactly what the Walz administration is doing. They’re scrubbing Tim Walz appointing the man who assassinated Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, and apparently stalked, with plans to assassinate two other Minnesota legislators that same night.

Why would he do that?

What does he have to hide?

Did Walz have some involvement in the assassinations? No. I doubt that very much. But I do think he and the DFL are doing this for purely political reasons. Politics after all, is the only thing Democrats care about. Everything is political to them.

What Walz is doing now is actually worse than leaving the truth alone, and letting things be. Most sane people understand that Walz’s connection to Boelter is nothing at all, but when you’re caught trying to cover it up by erasing it, well, that raises eyebrows. It’s also much worse, and it shows the lack of Walz’s character, morals, and integrity.

Local Twin Cities media will willingly do their part and sweep this under the rug and not report it. If it were a Republican governor, it’s front page news until it isn’t, and they would also mention when the election rolls around.

The Walz administration needs to answer for this, and the public needs to know.

