Tim Walz is a phony. Everything about him is phony. Even his Townhall Friday night was phony. It wasn’t a real townhall, it was by invitation only, meaning only leftist actors were allowed in, the questions were pre-written, and the TCMC (Twin Cities Media Cabal) never bothered asking local people questions. You can’t get any more astroturf than this theatre production.

Governor Tim Walz has turned Minnesota’s gun-violence debate into political theater — and the so-called “town hall” in Waconia is Exhibit A. Sold as a grassroots conversation, the event was carefully stage-managed: ticket-controlled crowd, activist-approved talking points, and zero risk that Walz would face the people he’s actually regulating. It was a political rally in disguise — a campaign set built to look like democracy.

Walz insists he’s listening. But listening requires being willing to hear something you don’t already agree with. Instead, his administration stacked the room with supporters of sweeping firearm restrictions, and then declared the resulting applause a mandate for major policy change. It’s a feedback loop: curate the audience, claim consensus, and then try to steamroll half the state with it.

This strategy exposes the weakness of his position. If Walz truly believed his assault-weapon ban and expanded gun-control package had broad support, he wouldn’t hide from unscripted voices — especially the law-abiding gun owners, school resource officers, and domestic-violence survivors who rely on firearms for protection. The governor’s message is that he wants “a conversation,” but his actions show he wants obedience.

Leadership means debating policy openly, including with critics. Performance means staging a town hall so filtered and sanitized it could be filmed as a campaign commercial — which, of course, it almost certainly will be.

Every new restriction targets the people who follow the rules, not the criminals who don’t. And yet the governor appears more interested in scoring national headlines and pleasing the gun-control lobby than in addressing the root causes of violence — mental health crises, criminal networks, failing prosecution, and repeat offenders cycling through the system without consequences.

Walz can keep pretending he’s facilitating democracy. But the voters watching this shit show understand the truth: no matter how polished the lighting or how well-rehearsed the lines, propaganda dressed up as a town hall is still propaganda.

