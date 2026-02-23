Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attempted to sabotage a bipartisan anti-fraud bill that has ignited fierce criticism from Republicans, who portray it as yet another example of his administration’s alleged tolerance—and most likely, active protection—of rampant waste and corruption in state programs. This centers on a moment during a recent committee hearing: DFL Sen. Heather Gustafson reportedly showed her phone displaying an incoming call from “Tim Walz” right in the midst of deliberations on the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) legislation. After taking the call, Gustafson relayed that the governor wanted her to withdraw or kill the bill—yet she refused, allowing the bipartisan effort to persist.

This incident has become a flashpoint in the 2026 legislative session, where Republicans are laser-focused on fraud as a winning issue ahead of November elections. The proposed OIG would create an independent watchdog with subpoena power and its own law enforcement arm to root out misuse across all state agencies—something the Senate passed overwhelmingly (60-7) in a prior bipartisan version authored by Gustafson (DFL) and a Republican colleague. Yet in the narrowly divided DFL majority House, Democrats have stalled it through procedural maneuvers, amendments that “gutted” it, and party line partisan defeats (e.g., a 66-67 vote to force a floor debate) clearly illustrating the DFL’s commitment to allowing fraud to continue unchecked. Walz’s intervention is the smoking gun explaining why such commonsense reform—especially amid scandals like the Feeding Our Future debacle, where billions in federal child nutrition funds vanished—keeps hitting roadblocks.

This isn’t mere politics; it’s proof of deep rot and political corruption. Walz, who has publicly claimed he’d “certainly sign” an OIG bill if it reached his desk a stands accused of talking out of both sides of his mouth. His behind-the-scenes pressure reveals a preference for weak, in-house “coordination” over truly independent oversight that could expose embarrassing failures and deep corruption on his watch. Why else would the governor allegedly lean on a fellow Democrat to derail legislation with cross-aisle support? It’s because real accountability threatens the status quo that allowed fraud to flourish for years—under his administration’s nose, with minimal site visits, fabricated records, and whistleblowers allegedly ignored or retaliated against.

Walz’s team has faced federal scrutiny, congressional hearings, and relentless GOP attacks portraying Minnesota as a national symbol of blue-state mismanagement, corruption and embarrassment. House Democrats (aligned with Walz) previously blocked even his own fraud-prevention proposals when they didn’t fit partisan goals and Somali interests, now claim obstruction when Republicans push tougher measures like mandatory unannounced visits, whistleblower protections, and automatic audits. The hypocrisy is glaring—Democrats posture as defenders of taxpayer dollars while quietly killing tools that could actually stop the fraud.

This underscores the fundamental divide: Republicans demand aggressive, independent mechanisms to safeguard public funds and restore trust eroded by massive scandals. Walz’s phone call to “scuttle” the bill—whether to avoid duplication, protect turf, or dodge political damage—should strike all of us as indefensible. It betrays we Minnesotans who deserve leaders who prioritize integrity over party loyalty or self-preservation. As the session unfolds in a divided Legislature, the OIG bill’s fate will test whether bipartisanship on fraud is genuine or just bullshit. For now, the message is crystal clear: Tim Walz and the DFL aren’t fighting fraud—they’re fighting those who are. We deserve better.

One final note. If anyone believes Amy Klobuchar will be better, you are wrong. It will be more of the same at best, but most likely it will be worse. Her record in the senate proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt. She votes 100% for the interests of Somalians. I’ll bring her voting record on fraud protection and Somali interests when we get closer to the election. Her record is atrocious.

Leave a comment