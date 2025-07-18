I knew he wouldn’t run, he’s had plans in place, a financial war chest of funds, to run for a third term as governor. He needs one more term to finish destroying the State of Minnesota. He still has to one up California. Being their equal isn’t good enough for the horse sperm drinking Mao admirer originally from Nebraska.

You could always tell which corn field he was in out there in Nebraska back in the day. It always had brown stained corn cobs. Practice for the mare’s back at the farm I guess.

Moving right along, here’s the definitive answer that a lot of people have been wondering.

During a recent podcast interview conducted by former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, the former chair wasted no time in asking Walz about his potential White House ambitions. “First question that people would kill me if I didn’t ask. You think about running in 2028?” Harrison asked. “I am not,” Walz said without hesitation in a somewhat surprising answer. “I am not. And my job, and I’ve said that, I am doing all I can to help build the party and make sure whoever that person is wins,” the governor added. “And I think we need to flood the zone with people.” Walz’s decision to officially drop out of contention came as a bit of a shock to the political world as he appeared to be laying the groundwork for a bid.

I’ve said it since the beginning. He’s going for a third term as governor.

He hasn’t announced yet, but he will. Mark my words and bookmark this post.

And yes, he could, and likely would win that third term.

