Governor Tim Walz is getting ripped — and he deserves every shred of it. In a state drowning in the biggest Medicaid fraud scandals in its history, Walz isn’t leading a cleanup. He’s leading a cover-up.

Minnesotans have watched hundreds of millions — possibly a billion dollars — siphoned out of Medicaid by shady operators, bogus nonprofits, “providers” that never provided anything, and opportunists who turned public programs into personal ATMs. FBI raids. Billing explosions. DHS meltdowns. Every warning sign imaginable has been flashing red for years.

And what does Tampon Tim do?

He refuses to release the records.

Refuses to name the providers.

Refuses to tell taxpayers who ripped them off.

Refuses to obey the Legislature’s own transparency laws.

Walz is hiding the truth — and everyone knows it.

The governor who claims to fight for “accountability” suddenly can’t bring himself to be held accountable. I’m not surprised, he’s a Democrat.

He can’t risk exposing the scale of his own administration’s incompetence. He can’t risk revealing how many fraudsters MDHS let operate unchecked under his watch. He can’t risk the headlines that would follow when the public sees how much money was burned.

So he pretends it’s about “not jeopardizing cases.”

That’s a lie.

Every other state releases this kind of information without blowing investigations. Walz could too — if he wanted to. But he doesn’t. Because the truth is politically devastating.

This is the same administration that watched the Feeding Our Future scandal explode — and learned nothing. The same DHS bureaucracy that repeatedly loses track of money, oversight, audits, and apparently reality. Walz’s refusal to release the records isn’t protecting investigations — it’s protecting himself, his agency, and the political fallout that would come with full transparency.

It’s no wonder Minnesota is a national embarrassment.

Republicans are calling it corruption.

Transparency advocates are calling it stonewalling.

Even some Democrats are whispering that Walz looks like he’s shielding fraud.

And they’re right.

You don’t keep fraud lists secret unless you’re desperate to keep the public from seeing what’s on them.

Walz wants Minnesotans to trust him while he hides documents that expose how badly his administration mishandled Medicaid oversight. Trust requires honesty — not state-sanctioned secrecy. Not cover-ups. Not refusing to release provider names even after the Legislature explicitly said DHS is allowed to.

The message from the Walz administration is crystal clear:

Fraudsters get protection.

Taxpayers get silence.

Minnesotans get played.

At this point, the Medicaid fraud scandal is no longer just about corrupt providers. It’s about a governor who would rather bury the truth than face it. Walz has transformed a financial crime problem into a full-blown transparency crisis, and we Minnesotans are the ones paying the price.

