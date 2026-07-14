Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson

In the annals of political depravity, few acts sink lower than a governor pardoning a convicted child rapist to shield him from deportation. Enter Tim Walz, the sanctimonious progressive who sat on Minnesota’s Board of Pardons and helped free Tou Lue Vang—a Laotian national who repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. When federal authorities, under the Trump administration, rightfully deported this monster anyway, Walz’s response wasn’t shame, remorse, or even a grudging acknowledgment of reality. It was a vile, tone-deaf defense that exposed the rotten core of his being: “I can find no reason how Minnesota will be safer or better if Mr. Vang is deported to a country he has not been to since he was a child.”

Read that again. Slowly. A man who preyed on a child, who dismissed his crimes as a “minor thing” and blamed “cultural norms,” who tried to buy his victim’s silence, pardoned so he could stay in the community as a “taxpaying citizen” creating “job growth.” Walz can’t fathom why removing a child rapist might make Minnesota safer.

Tou Lue Vang wasn’t some reformed shoplifter caught with a joint. Starting when the victim was just 10 years old, Vang, then 18 began a campaign of repeated sexual abuse. He assaulted her over years. He offered her money to keep quiet. When initially confronted, he downplayed it as insignificant and invoked foreign cultural excuses. Convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he received probation but lost his legal status and faced removal. An immigration judge ordered him deported. For two decades, this predator walked among Minnesotans thanks to lax enforcement.

Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the rest of the board (Chief Justice Natalie Hudson) ignored prosecuting authorities’ objections and basic common sense. They erased the conviction’s legal consequences to thwart federal immigration law. They should all be arrested and charged in Federal court.

Walz’s post-pardon statements drip with the arrogance of a man who believes his ideological priorities trump child safety. He called Vang a “critical member of the community,” falsely implied citizenship, and whined about family and economic impacts. No mention of the little girl whose childhood he helped nullify in the public record. No acknowledgment that deporting foreign criminals is not punishment but removal of a threat who never should have been here in the first place after his crimes somehow is. Instead, Walz framed deportation as some cruel hardship on a man who “lived a good life since then.” The sick bastard Walz should be euthanized.

This is the same Tim Walz who championed sanctuary-style policies that prioritize illegal aliens over citizens. DHS rightly called it “disgusting.” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis nailed it: Walz pardoned this “sex criminal in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and sanctuary politicians are protecting.” The Trump administration and Secretary Marco Rubio didn’t play games, they revoked status and deported Vang immediately. Justice prevailed despite Walz’s interference.

What kind of governor looks at a child rapist and sees an economic asset? What twisted calculus says Minnesota is “safer” with a man who violated a 10-year-old in its midst? This isn’t empathy; it’s empathy for the perpetrator at the expense of every parent, every child, and every law-abiding resident. It’s the same ideological sickness that releases repeat offenders, defunds police, and imports chaos under the guise of “diversity.” Walz didn’t just pardon a criminal, he, Ellison and Hudson signaled to every predator that Minnesota is a soft landing spot.

Walz’s decision fits a pattern. Democrats routinely elevate criminal aliens, downplay their crimes, and attack enforcement as “racist” or “cruel.” They weaponize victims when convenient but ignore them when the narrative doesn’t fit. Here, even with a victim’s input, the pardon served political ends: sticking a finger in the eye of federal law and appealing to open-borders activists. The result? A child rapist nearly stayed free to reoffend. And he would have and probably did. Studies show sex criminals do in fact reoffend 100% of the time, within 10 years.

This isn’t isolated. Sanctuary policies have real victims, American ones. Families shattered, children targeted, communities terrorized. Walz’s response reveals the hierarchy: illegal aliens and their “lived experiences” rank above native-born safety. “No one is above the law,” they screamed for years about political opponents. Yet when it comes to child predators from abroad, the law is a suggestion, and deportation is heartless.

The pardon board, including Walz, claimed rehabilitation and victim wishes. Spare us. Public safety demands skepticism toward sex offenders claiming reform. The federal government exists to protect borders and remove threats. Walz’s interference was an act of nullification, states’-rights cosplay for criminals.

Tim Walz’s vile, callous response to the deportation of Tou Lue Vang exposes him as unfit for any office that involves protecting the innocent. He couldn’t “find a reason” to support removing a child rapist. Neither could the Attorney General or the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. The rest of us can: because children matter more than criminals. Because borders and laws exist for a reason. Because decency demands rejecting this perverse inversion of justice.

Minnesota deserved better than The Three Stooges that make up the pardon board. All three need to be charged under Federal statutes and put away in a penitentiary where they belong. Walz’s pardon and defense was malpractice, moral cowardice, and a betrayal of the public trust. The deportation was a victory for sanity. Let it be a warning: We are watching, and we will not tolerate governors, Attorney General’s and state Supreme Court “Justices” who make excuses for monsters.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (L), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (R)

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