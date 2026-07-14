Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Walz is a communist. Anything that weakens the US is allowed in his playbook. Ellison is a Muslim. His goal, according to his holy book, is the conversion or death of non-believers. Anything that weakens the will of the American people, compliance with the law, or the implementation of Judeo-Christian ethics is anathema to him. I don't even know who the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court is, however serving in that state under that government tells me she's DFA (communist/socialist/illegal loving/America hating) all the way.

I agree, all three should be prosecuted. Even better, deport them to the PRC or Iran. That's what they want for us -- isn't turabout fair play?

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