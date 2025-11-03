The Ka Joog scandal isn’t an isolated blunder. It’s a case study in how Minnesota’s welfare bureaucracy has lost all control of its checkbook—and all sense of accountability.

For years, Ka Joog was the darling of the political class. Founded to serve Somali-American youth. Why? This doesn’t have anything to do with government, whose sole job is to govern. Inventing some bullshit like this is wasting funds. The nonprofit was showered with praise and taxpayer dollars. Lawmakers and bureaucrats lined up for photo ops, hailing it as proof that government-funded “community engagement” really worked. Pandering, plain and simple. Ass kissing.

But now the curtain has been pulled back, and what’s behind it is ugly. Investigators revealed that the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) kept sending public money to Ka Joog after its board chair, Ali Elmi, was charged in a $9.5 million Medicaid fraud scheme. Let that sink in. The head of a publicly funded nonprofit was accused of stealing millions from a program meant for vulnerable Minnesotans—and DHS kept cutting checks anyway. In total, more than $600,000 in taxpayer funds flowed to Ka Joog after the charges hit the news.

It gets worse. The organization wasn’t even registered with the Attorney General’s Office, a basic legal requirement for any nonprofit soliciting charitable donations in Minnesota. Yet no one in the state’s sprawling bureaucracy noticed—or cared. Maybe they were paid to look the other way. That avenue is worth looking at.

This is not an isolated oversight. It’s part of a long, shameful pattern under Tim Walz and the DFL politicians. From Feeding Our Future’s $250 million meal fraud to Ka Joog’s quiet collapse, the state has become a national punchline for welfare waste. Each new scandal exposes the same disease: a culture of bureaucratic arrogance and political favoritism where leftwing “community organizations” with the right connections (DFL politicians and bureaucrats) get endless funding and zero scrutiny.

The fix isn’t more oversight committees or polished press releases. The fix is less government. Way fewer grants, if any. Tighter budgets. Real audits. Every nonprofit taking taxpayer dollars should be required to publish audited financials annually—no exceptions, no excuses. And when an organization’s leader is charged with fraud, the money should stop that very day.

The Ka Joog scandal proves a painful truth: Minnesota’s welfare state has become a self-perpetuating machine that feeds itself first. It rewards failure, punishes accountability, and calls it compassion. Until taxpayers demand smaller, leaner government, this cycle of fraud and waste will continue. And continue it will. Minnesotans love taking it up the ass by the left, they love being raped by DFL politicians and special interests, history proves that clear as day.

Minnesota doesn’t need more programs. It needs backbone, transparency, and the courage to shut down a broken system and divest of all these nonsensical and nonessential social programs.

