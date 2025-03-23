I wonder if Tampon Tim wishes he could take it all back and get a do-over. Somehow, I just don’t think so.

To start off the week, the “coach” appeared on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast. Walz is a big fan of the failed California governor as he and his party (the DFL) are pretty much mirroring the same failed policies on everything from taxes, to energy, to environmental zealotry, abortion, sanctuary for illegal aliens, using tax dollars for ultra benefits for the illegal aliens at the expense of the citizens, and the list of obscenities goes on and on.

On the podcast “War Hero” Walz made the claim he could kick most Trump supporters asses. I promptly replied and DM’d him many times stating that he needs to back that up or shut up, and challenged him to fight. Like the true coward he is, Master Sergeant Bilko is ignoring me. One of these days he, or whoever maintains his X account is going to block me. That came as no surprise, after all he quit the Guard when the orders to deploy to Iraq came down. He’s a coward, and he’s committed stolen valor in my, and countless others opinion.

Later in the week our neighborly governor was in Wisconsin holding a town hall, why I don’t know, he’s the governor of Minnesota, not Wisconsin, but anyway he was cheering the drop of Tesla stock and hoping the company goes bankrupt. Kind of weird for the governor since he mandated electric vehicles just like California, and the state owns 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock, but hey, no one accused Walz of ever being a smart guy.

Tesla employs hundreds of workers here in Minnesota. So think about this, Walz is cheering for hard times and the loss of your job. That’s pretty sick, when your governor is cheering for your job loss. Funny he doesn’t care about that, but if a government worker gets laid off or fired, it’s the end of the world. Like I said, no one ever accused him of being a smart guy.

The horse cum drinking governor ends the week with a whopper of an absurd lie by stating the Trump administration is going to defund your local school.

How? Like Police Departments, Fire Departments, First Responders, and a host of other things, schools are locally funded. When they want or need more money there’s a referendum and you vote yea, or nay. The federal government has nothing to do with it. So again, how is the Trump administration going to defund your local school? You’re right, they’re not.

I could go off on a tangent about the failed U.S. Dept. of Education with a lot of uncomfortable truths that perhaps most of you would find hard to swallow, but I won’t right now as this post is about Tim Walz, the worst governor in Minnesota history who very well could be looking for a third term next year.

