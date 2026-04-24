Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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DE's avatar
DE
44m

Astute parable about the fatal conceit of utopian planners. Thanks for the read.

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Catie's avatar
Catie
3h

Great article, Chip! It's all so very sad. I'm old enough to remember the original Dayton's store...what a time!

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