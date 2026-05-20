Federal prosecutors are seeking a 50-year prison sentence for Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, arguing that she led what they describe as one of the largest COVID-era fraud schemes in the country.

Bock was convicted in 2025 on multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bribery-related offenses tied to the theft of federal child nutrition funds during the pandemic. Prosecutors say the scheme diverted roughly $250 million that was intended to feed children.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors argued that a 50-year term is warranted because of:

the scale of the fraud,

Bock’s alleged leadership role,

the duration of the scheme,

and the need to deter future large-scale public corruption and pandemic-relief fraud.

The sentencing request comes after dozens of related convictions and guilty pleas connected to the broader Feeding Our Future investigation, which federal authorities have described as Minnesota’s largest fraud case.

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