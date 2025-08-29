Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently treated the world to a masterclass in political theater. Forget policies, budgets, or actually solving problems—he chose to go after Republicans with the subtlety of a marching band in a library. Who knew the biggest threat to America was a “stupid frickin’ red hat”?

Walz’s rant was a mix of rage, mockery, and performative outrage. Apparently, the best way to lead a state is to publicly mock political opponents while lecturing your own party about unity. Applause from a friendly crowd? Check. Productive governance? MIA.

If this is the future of politics, grab some popcorn. We’ve got front-row seats to the theater of the clown, starring Governor Walz as the nation’s most colorful heckler.

