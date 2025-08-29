Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Jack Sotallaro
1h

Spent summers in China while in the National Guard, then abandoned his unit when they were mobilized, lied about it. Never was promoted to command master sergeant, lied about it. Abandoned his state when Antifa burned Minneapolis and he wouldn't call out the National Guard. His wife enjoyed the smell of burning tires and his daughter call the rioters to tell them where the National Guard would be the next day.

Then he polished up his gay act and ran for VP with the drunken cackler, lost, and still doesn't realize he's totally a loser.

What an arrogant piece of garbage!

