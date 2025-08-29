Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently treated the world to a masterclass in political theater. Forget policies, budgets, or actually solving problems—he chose to go after Republicans with the subtlety of a marching band in a library. Who knew the biggest threat to America was a “stupid frickin’ red hat”?
Walz’s rant was a mix of rage, mockery, and performative outrage. Apparently, the best way to lead a state is to publicly mock political opponents while lecturing your own party about unity. Applause from a friendly crowd? Check. Productive governance? MIA.
If this is the future of politics, grab some popcorn. We’ve got front-row seats to the theater of the clown, starring Governor Walz as the nation’s most colorful heckler.
Spent summers in China while in the National Guard, then abandoned his unit when they were mobilized, lied about it. Never was promoted to command master sergeant, lied about it. Abandoned his state when Antifa burned Minneapolis and he wouldn't call out the National Guard. His wife enjoyed the smell of burning tires and his daughter call the rioters to tell them where the National Guard would be the next day.
Then he polished up his gay act and ran for VP with the drunken cackler, lost, and still doesn't realize he's totally a loser.
What an arrogant piece of garbage!