Governor Tim Walz wants you to know one thing: Minnesota is not a sanctuary state. He’s practically shouting it from the rooftop. Why? Because the Biden—or should we say Bondi—Justice Department called him out on “sanctuary policies and practices” that thumb their nose at federal immigration law. Walz’s response? A lawyerly dodge worthy of a D.C. swamp creature: Sure, we comply with federal law... but we’ll decide what that means.

In other words: “We’ll play ball as long as we get to pick the rules.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a crystal-clear warning to states like Minnesota: Stop obstructing federal enforcement or risk criminal charges. That’s called accountability. But Walz isn’t interested in accountability. He’s interested in optics. So he penned a sanctimonious letter saying he respects the Constitution while whining about ICE doing its job. His big gripe? Federal agents arrested nursing mothers, cancer patients’ parents, and—gasp!—high school kids walking their dogs. Funny how these heart-tugging anecdotes always appear right on cue when Democrats need a sob story to distract from the lawlessness they enable.

Here’s the truth Walz doesn’t want to admit: Minnesota is following the sanctuary playbook step by step. No, he hasn’t signed a bill with “Sanctuary State” in the title, but he doesn’t need to. Local jurisdictions refuse to cooperate, resources are withheld from immigration enforcement, and ICE is treated like the bad guy for—wait for it—enforcing federal law. If it looks like a sanctuary, acts like a sanctuary, and hides criminals like a sanctuary, guess what? It’s a sanctuary.

Walz loves to talk about constitutional oaths. Cute. But his real loyalty seems to be to open-borders activists and progressive donors who treat immigration law as optional. And spare us the sermon about “broken federal systems.” The system isn’t broken—it’s ignored by leaders like Walz who think the law only applies when it fits their political agenda.

This isn’t about compassion. It’s about control. Walz and his pals don’t want Washington enforcing immigration laws because they’re terrified of losing their voter pipeline and progressive street cred. Federalism isn’t supposed to mean states get to pick and choose which federal laws they feel like following. Try pulling that stunt on tax laws and see how far it gets you.

The sanctuary showdown is on, and Walz is betting Minnesotans will buy his “we’re not a sanctuary state” routine. Here’s a tip for the governor: If you need to keep saying it, it’s probably not true.

