The latest lawsuit against the University of Minnesota raises a fundamental question that reaches far beyond debates over gender identity: Does a public university have the authority to dictate what students must say—or merely what they may say? The correct answer is a resounding, NO. According to the lawsuit filed by Young America's Foundation and the Southeastern Legal Foundation, University policies regarding gender identity and pronoun usage have crossed the line from encouraging civility into regulating speech itself.

The First Amendment was never designed to protect only popular opinions or officially approved viewpoints. Its purpose is precisely the opposite: to protect speech that others find objectionable, controversial, “offensive” or wrong.

Public universities occupy a special place in American life. They are supposed to be marketplaces of ideas where competing beliefs are tested through debate and discussion. The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized that constitutional protections do not disappear at the campus gates. When a government institution begins determining which perspectives may be expressed and which must be suppressed, it undermines the very mission of higher education, and blatantly violates the First Amendment.

The University of Minnesota’s policy states that university members are expected to use names, gender identities, and pronouns specified by others, while also asserting that the policy is intended to uphold free speech and academic freedom. 🤣🤣🤣 Whata pile of shit. 🤣🤣🤣 The legal question is whether such expectations function as guidelines or whether they become enforceable requirements that compel students to express ideas they do not believe.

That distinction matters enormously.

History teaches that censorship never remains confined to one issue. The power to silence one viewpoint today becomes the power to silence another tomorrow.

No institution is wise enough to determine, in advance, which opinions deserve protection.

A free society does not require agreement. It requires the liberty to disagree. And on a public university campus, that liberty should remain non-negotiable.

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