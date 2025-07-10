I’m going to go out on a limb here and say these two are illegal aliens and drug cartel members.

I think I’m pretty right on considering CBS Minnesota is the source, and they have a long history of not telling the whole story, particularly the parts of the story that doesn’t fit the narrative, as evidenced by covering up the truth about Olga Franco Marina del Cid who killed four kids in Cottonwood by hitting a school bus. She was an illegal alien, and that wasn’t reported for a week, in spite of every news publication outside of Minnesota, and around the world were reporting it mere hours later. To be fair, it wasn’t just ‘CCO, it was the entire Twin Cities media cabal.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it "possibly one of the largest meth busts in Minnesota history." Two men were arrested and charged after authorities seized 960 pounds of meth from two vehicles, police and the sheriff's office initially said. They are being held in the Hennepin County Jail… Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty described the amount of drugs recovered as "staggering" in a statement released on Wednesday. She said neither suspect has ties to the Twin Cities, and both are "associated with larger drug sale organizations in Mexico."

There you have it in not so many words. Illegal Alien Mexican drug cartel members, or as Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and the entire DFL calls them, “Undocumented Guests.” These useful idiots want us to “be neighborly” to those people too! No wonder why illegal alien crime, and crime in general is out of control here in Minnesota.

Oh, and they are currently in the Hennepin County Jail, now that’s reassuring, I say with complete and total sarcasm and contempt.

All that’s next is to go before an activist judge which is pretty much all of them in Hennepin County, for a bail hearing, they’ll make bail, and unless ICE and DHS are staking out the jail, you’ll never see or hear from these two again in Minnesota.

Remember, the county refuses to honor federal detainers, refuses to cooperate with federal law enforcement, they won’t even call the feds to let them know when they will be released.

It’s pretty sick, isn’t it?

I didn’t vote for this shit, did you?

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness