A Gulf War Navy veteran was beaten to death in downtown Minneapolis more than a year ago. Michelle Swanson, the sister of James Quigley, spoke to Liz Collin on her podcast about the real-life consequences of a defunded and demoralized police department.

Swanson explained how her brother was beaten on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis in May of 2024. He died 10 days later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The city is not safe. It’s not a safe place to go,” she said.

