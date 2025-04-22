Gwen Walz, wife of failed Vice Presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The very definition of the word, “cringe.”



Oh, and did I mention she’s a psycho? An absolute, unhinged whackjob full of vile hatred. She hates President Trump, she hates Vice President J.D. Vance, she hates Elon Musk, she hates Republicans, she hates anyone who dares oppose her, even if they are Democrats. When I say, “hates,” trust me, it is real, unbridled hatred to which most people can not identify with, only Lucifer can.

She talks down to people, like she’s somebody special, important, and worldly. She treats them like school children and a great example of that is her juvenile “turn the page” speech at the DNC, where her minion fellow Democrats probably thought that cringeworthy speech was “kewl.” And of course they followed her commands and shouted, “turn the page” when prompted just like school children, and that is a very sad reflection on your everyday Democrat.

Her most abhorrent transgression occurred very recently. I’ll say this, it demonstrates how far left the Democrat Party has lurched. There was a time when the Kennedy’s were revered, even by Republicans. Thou shalt not take the Kennedy name in vein was standard protocol for both sides, and it was deserved and adhered to. Today, they (Democrats) have relegated JFK and RFK to a mere asterisk in a dusty old history book long replaced with the new revisionist history.

Grandiose Gwen Walz violated that commandment with complete disdain when she said,

“Individuals with autism are family, neighbors, students, and coworkers and they contribute more to this nation than this man ever will.”

That has got to be one of the most ignorant, uneducated, stupid comments you could ever hear. It’s jaw dropping. She was directing her comment at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I’m stunned Gwen Walz is this stupid, this hateful, this uninformed. She’s definitely not well balanced.

I just want to set things straight a little bit by saying I’m from Minnesota, and have dealt with the Walz’s for a lot of years, Tim’s decisions, bill signing, Gwen’s appearances, etc are first hand for me, and pretty much every Minnesotan, so arguing about this post starring Gwen Walz by someone who doesn’t even live here, and are affected one way or the other, is pure ignorance, and you really shouldn’t, particularly when you don’t know what you’re talking about.

Hopefully we’ll be done with the Walz’s in about a year and a half. We Minnesotans have suffered long enough, it’s time for them to finally go away.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Minnesota Madness