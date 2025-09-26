Hennepin County officials just dropped a bombshell: nearly half of next year’s $27.5 million homeless shelter budget will be spent on people who have only recently arrived in the United States and that includes illegal aliens, you know, citizens of another country who broke our laws by sneaking in to the country and then not leaving. That’s more than $13 million in taxpayer dollars — diverted to temporary shelter for newcomers — while many long-term residents struggling with housing instability still face uncertainty, and Minnesotans who need a helping hand get pushed aside in favor of illegal aliens and others who may not have the means, should never have come here with a zero balance in their bank book.

David Hewitt, the county’s Housing Stability Director, admits they don’t track immigration status precisely. But the numbers speak for themselves. In 2023, about 30% of families in shelters were newly arrived — costing taxpayers $6.6 million. Now the forecast for 2024 is double that. That means, as Minnesota braces for budget cuts and the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds this year, the homeless crisis will hit an even sharper cliff. And you and I both know what that means. The ruling DFL will raise taxes (again) forcing us to pay someone else’s way. That’s unconscionable, but a Walz third term and there you go.

Hennepin County’s approach so far has been costly stopgaps — such as $9.3 million for 171 hotel rooms and over $6 million for staffing contracts. These measures patch over a deeper problem without fixing it. And with half the shelter budget now going to “new arrivals,” questions about sustainability, fairness, and priorities grow louder.

New arrivals who show up broke should never have come. Illegal Aliens have no business here and should get nothing. It’s not right or fair to have Minnesotans pay somebody else’s way. That’s morally wrong. We didn’t invite them, they just came here and squatted. Screw them, they need to leave.

Leave a comment