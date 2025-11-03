By any measure, the triple shooting in Dinkytown—just steps from the University of Minnesota campus—is a tragedy. One young man dead, two others wounded, a community shaken, or is it? This type of crime has been going on for quite a few years now, a numbness may have set in. It is not safe to go to school at the U anymore. This is a flashing red warning light that community and state leaders are blinded by ideology and soft-on-crime policies, have allowed lawlessness to seep into the very heart of our neighborhoods. The one most responsible is Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Once a hub of student energy and local business, Dinkytown has become a symbol of urban neglect. When shots ring out at 2:40 in the morning near packed Halloween crowds, it’s not just a “random act of violence.” It’s the predictable result of years of permissiveness—years of defunding, de-policing, and excusing criminal behavior instead of confronting it. All brought to you by the DFL, they own this.

How many times do we have to hear the same hollow statements from city officials? “We’re investigating.” “We’re working on community partnerships.” Meanwhile, parents send their kids to the University of Minnesota wondering if they’ll make it home from a night out.

This is not complicated: when criminals believe there are no consequences, crime spreads. When police are demoralized, defunded, or second-guessed at every turn, public safety collapses. Minneapolis has seen it again and again—from Uptown to Downtown to Dinkytown.

The answer is restoring order, not offering excuses. It means fully funding and empowering law enforcement. It means prosecuting violent offenders without apology. And it means “progressive justice” has failed—spectacularly.

The Dinkytown shooting is not just a tragedy; it’s a test. Will city and state leaders finally admit that their policies have consequences? No. Of course they won’t. They’ll double down on failure like they always do. And of course we’ll have to listen to the recycled bullshit about gun control, which has nothing whatsoever to do with this at all.

