We’re at the last post containing four video’s of yesterdays hearing that I’m sure our open borders governor wished he didn’t have to attend, and would rather forget about it and get back to business as usual.

His political career should be over now, but, this is Minnesota, land of the most stupid voters in the nation, so I won’t count him out just yet.

I’m saving the best for last. No offense to Rep. Pat Fallon who kicks things off:

One more from Rep. Fallon:

Now let’s move on to Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina.

Now let’s finish up with the big one from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna from Florida.

She obliterates Walz.

This is fun to watch!

Tim Walz was minced to shreds.

Pretty sure Walz will come back to Minnesota and trash the hearing and everyone in it. He’s just that way. He’s like the kid who just got beat up when the kid who beat him up is out of ear shot, then he tells his friends he could have beat him up, but he got sucker punched. I can hear the nonsense already, and of course, I will be more than happy to pass it along!

