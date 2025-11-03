I admit, my initial thought was, “Oh, woke Harvard. No big deal.” You know I despise wokeness and woke people and enjoy watching them being crushed, chewed up, spit out and thrown away, and as we know Harvard has been ground zero for wokeness.

Like I said, that was the initial thought and then other scenario’s popped in my head that were much more concerning about the explosion early Saturday morning at Harvard Medical School’s Goldenson Building that has been confirmed as intentional, prompting an ongoing investigation by the FBI and local authorities.

The blast occurred around 2:48 a.m. when a Harvard police officer responded to an alarm and saw two masked individuals fleeing the scene. No one was injured, but the explosion caused significant damage and raised alarm across the Longwood Medical campus.

Investigators determined the device was deliberately set, though they have not released details about its composition or motive. The suspects remain at large, and surveillance images have been shared with the public. The FBI’s involvement reflects the seriousness of the incident and potential federal implications.

It would appear the bombers didn’t have the intent to kill via the blast otherwise it would have gone off when faculty and students were in the vicinity. But what they never take in to account is maybe a night watchman, custodial staff, maybe someone working late becomes a casualty and that changes everything.

The Goldenson Building houses critical biomedical research labs, leading to concerns about whether the act targeted specific research or the institution itself.

Bio labs. That’s a game changer. So many possibilities as to why the building was bombed, and none of them good.

While Harvard officials have reinforced campus security, the event underscores a troubling reality—academic research facilities, despite their role in advancing knowledge and medicine, are not immune to deliberate acts of violence.

