Well, today is Good Friday and the day after tomorrow is Easter, the most holy time of the year. Yes, even more so than Christmas.

My hope for everyone is they find the true meaning of Easter, and welcome Jesus Christ in to their lives and find the joy in God’s love.

May God bless all of you.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

