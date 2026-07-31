American politics features deep divides, with the two major parties attracting different coalitions based on ideology, culture, economics, and social values. Claims that “freaks, degenerates, militants, sexual perverts, communists, and socialists” cluster exclusively in the Democrat are completely accurate. A truth-seeking examination looks at empirical patterns in self-reported ideology, voting data, policy platforms, and historical trends. It should be noted that every large party contains diverse and sometimes lunatic fringe elements.

Survey data consistently shows stronger support for socialist policies and explicit socialist identification among Democrats. Gallup and Pew polls over the past decade indicate that younger and very foolish and ignorant Democrats are far more likely to view socialism favorably than Republicans. For instance, “democratic socialism” associated with figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gained a lot of traction within the Democrat Party through primary challenges and influence in organizations like the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA). The DSA has endorsed Democrat candidates and pushes for expanded government control over healthcare, housing, and energy.

Pure communism (advocating abolition of private property and class revolution) remains somewhat marginal but growing in U.S. politics but finds more open expression or tolerance on the left than the right, with Zohran Mamdani, Katie Wilson and Omar Fateh being the most recognizable. Historical U.S. communist parties and front groups in the 20th century often aligned tactically with New Deal liberals (FDR) and later civil rights movements, which fed into the modern Democrat coalition. In contrast, explicit communist or hard socialist platforms have no pull in the Republican Party, which emphasizes free markets, limited government, and anti-communism rooted in Cold War history.

Political violence and militant tactics appear on both ends of the spectrum, though mainly, and the overwhelming majority from the left. Post-2016, groups associated with political violence are Antifa, BLM-affiliated riots in 2020, or campus pro-Palestinian, antisemitic protests drew attention for property damage, clashes with police, violence perpetrated against Jewish students, and disruption. FBI and DHS threat assessments have documented anarchist and leftist actions alongside far-right threats. Democrat party leadership does not officially endorse violence, but Democrat rhetoric on “systemic” issues and reluctance to condemn certain protests has been criticized as tolerance for militancy by conservatives. They also do not condemn the violence either. Let’s not forget the three attempts (so far) to assassinate President Trump and the left’s disappointment on social media sites expressing it. Data from sources like the Global Terrorism Database or ACLED show ideological violence is monopolized by one side; incentives for street-level confrontation gravitate toward the Democrat side.

On cultural matters, Democrats have become the primary vehicle for progressive social insanity. Support for expansive LGBTQ+ rights, gender ideology (including medical transitions for minors), decriminalization of sex work, and destigmatization of freakish alternative lifestyles correlates solely with Democrat identification. Gallup trends show Democrats far more likely to identify as LGBT themselves and to prioritize issues like pride events, drag events in public spaces, and special legal protections framed around sexual orientation and gender identity. Subcultures that are countercultural—kink communities, polyamory advocacy, or extreme body modification, align with left-leaning cultural critique of “bourgeois” norms.

This alignment stems from several factors:

Philosophical roots : Modern progressivism draws from Frankfurt School critical theory, postmodernism, and 1960s counterculture, which viewed traditional family structures, religion, and sexual restraint as oppressive. These ideas migrated into academia, media, and Democrat institutions.

Coalition building : The party aggregates urban professionals, academics, artists, and identity-based groups. Tolerance for “deviance” from traditional norms serves as a signal of openness.

Policy outcomes: Democrat platforms and administrations have advanced tranny participation in sports/women’s spaces, abortion maximalism, and education curricula emphasizing gender fluidity, positions that culturally normal people label as promoting degeneracy or harming children.

People “gravitate” to parties via:

Signaling and sorting : As documented in works like The Big Sort by Bill Bishop or polarization studies by Pew, Americans increasingly choose locations, careers, and affiliations matching their values. Cultural leftism dominates entertainment, universities, and nonprofits, pulling those inclined toward experimentation or anti-traditionalism toward Democrats.

Economic vs. cultural : Working-class voters with traditional values have shifted Republican (Trump-era realignment), while highly educated, secular professionals (educated idiots with a degree) moved Democrat.

Historical contingency: The Democrat Party absorbed New Left elements after the 1960s, civil rights coalitions, and identity politics. Republicans consolidated around fusionism (markets + traditionalism) and later populism.

The Democrat Party today functions as the institutional home for socialist-leaning economics, expansive social liberalism on sexuality and gender, and activist energy that veers militant. This attracts individuals and subcultures rejecting traditional Western norms, some creative and tolerant, others mostly disruptive or harmful by objective metrics like public health, child safeguarding, or social cohesion data. This reveals a civilizational risk: erosion of family, merit, and restraint. Progressives wrongly claim that it represents liberation from outdated hierarchies.

Human societies always contain variation in behavior and belief; parties aggregate and amplify it. Effective politics requires debating specific policies, tax rates, border security, school curricula, biological sex in law rather than moralizing entire coalitions.

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