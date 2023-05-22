One thing I do not like or respect, are liberal judges, strike that, those people aren’t judges, they’re activists that somehow found their way to preside over a courtroom. I never refer to them as, “The Honorable,” or “Your Honor,” because honor is a trait they do not possess.

Well, he did go to St. Thomas University, so that might explain why Barnette is the way he or she is the way he is. Oh, and that he or she comment wasn’t a wise crack, after all, it is St. Thomas, and we do know about St. Thomas.

Back to the point of this post.

There was a shooting at a light rail platform in Minneapolis, the shooter is a felon, and two days prior he appeared before Toddrick on a felon in possession of a firearm, that should have sent him back to the penitentiary, but no, Toddrick let him go.

This is common practice in the DFL ruled Soviet Socialist Republic of Minnesota, a third world banana republic shit hole.

Leave a comment