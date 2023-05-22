Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Highxpectasian's avatar
Highxpectasian
May 25, 2023

Chief Judge is also Dual Office Holding, as “Referee Franklin Reed”

27CVHC231332

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture