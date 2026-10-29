Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty just charged James O’Keefe and Cam Higby with felonies for a primary-day investigation that exposed the soft underbelly of Minnesota’s vouching rules. They walked into polling places, wore traditional Muslim attire, used accents, and gave the names of registered voters, some dead, to test whether election workers would rubber-stamp the process. They filmed it. They never signed the perjury oath. They never cast a ballot. And now Moriarty is treating them like career criminals.

This is selective, vindictive, and transparently political. If the same group had been progressive activists or DFL operatives pulling the exact same stunt to “prove” the system is secure, Moriarty would have held a press conference praising their civic engagement. Instead, because the targets were conservatives exposing a real vulnerability, she reaches for felony identity theft and unlawful voting charges that carry years in prison. The law is supposed to be blind. Under Moriarty it has perfect partisan vision.

Minnesota’s vouching system has long been a quiet invitation to abuse. A registered voter can vouch for up to eight others with little more than a signature and a claim of personal knowledge. In a state with large illegal alien communities and same-day registration, that is an obvious soft spot. O’Keefe’s team didn’t invent the concern; they demonstrated it in real time. Rather than harden the rules or investigate actual irregularities, Moriarty turns her office into a shield. She prosecutes the people who filmed the process while the underlying looseness remains untouched. That’s not protecting elections. That’s protecting a preferred narrative and preferred constituencies (Somali’s).

Call it what it is: a frivolous prosecution designed to chill conservative scrutiny of election procedures in a deep-blue county. No votes were stolen. No ballots were cast under false names. The “crime” is asking questions on camera and making Democrats look bad six days before a midterm. Moriarty has spent her tenure soft on violent crime, soft on career offenders, and suddenly hard as nails when the defendants are right-wing journalists. The pattern isn’t subtle.

This is the same Moriarty whose office has been accused of treating public safety as optional and race as a sentencing factor. Now she suddenly discovers the “bedrock of democracy” just in time to punish her political opponents. Voters should see the timing, the selective outrage, and the message: document problems with Minnesota’s election rules at your own risk. The prosecutor who won’t lock up repeat predators will happily lock up the people who film actual events as they occur.

O’Keefe and Higby put the system to a stress test. Moriarty’s response is to shoot the messengers. That tells you everything about her priorities. Fuckin’ lesbo.

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