When a prosecutor threatens criminal consequences for “hateful” speech, the First Amendment is already under assault. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s warning that critics who send “hateful” messages to members of Minnesota’s Somali community could face prosecution is not about public safety—it is about power. It’s also a preview of what Democrat Party rule will look like, and freedom of speech will not exist.

The Constitution does not protect speech because it is polite. It protects speech because it is free. Only narrow categories—true threats, incitement, and severe, targeted harassment—fall outside First Amendment protection. Prosecutors already have authority to charge those crimes. They do not need vague public warnings to do so.

“Hateful” speech is not a legal category. It is a political one. By invoking it, Moriarty blurred the line between criminal conduct and protected expression, inviting citizens to self-censor rather than risk scrutiny. That chilling effect is itself a constitutional harm.

This controversy arises amid heated debate over fraud, crime, and government accountability—core matters of public concern. Such debates are not required to be comfortable. In a free society, offense is not evidence of criminality.

The danger of Moriarty’s approach is selective enforcement. When speech aimed at certain groups receives heightened scrutiny while violent crime is treated with leniency, the law ceases to be neutral. Prosecutors are not cultural referees. They are bound by constitutional limits.

The answer to offensive speech is not prosecution, but rebuttal. Free people do not need the state to protect them from words. Once citizens are taught to fear their own speech, liberty has been lost.

