Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
26m

I love it! The dyke! I am so glad that I escaped.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture