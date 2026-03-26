Hennepin County Attorney Mary “The Dyke” Moriarty

The lawsuit by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the State of Minnesota, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension isn’t about justice—it’s about control.

“Operation Metro Surge,” led by the Department of Homeland Security and backed by the Department of Justice, is a lawful federal effort to remove dangerous offenders and protect communities. Instead of supporting that mission, Minnesota officials are trying to use the courts to seize authority they simply do not have.

And they’re doing it for one reason only. They have already determined the officers involved are guilty of murder, and they want them imprisoned. I’m sure they’ve already got the fix in, just like they did with Derek Chauvin. And the fix I’m talking about includes the judge, they’ve already handpicked him.

Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. Allowing states to force access to sensitive federal evidence risks exposing tactics, undermining investigations, and politicizing law enforcement. That’s not accountability—it’s interference.

And another thing. Walz, Ellison and every DFL politician and bureaucrat have screamed loudly that state and local authorities will not aid ICE or DHS claiming “it’s a federal matter.” What the fuck changed? Those assholes said they won’t get involved in federal matters, now all of a sudden, “that’s different?” Fuck the state of Minnesota, they don’t get to have their cake and eat it too, they made their choice, and they made it very clear.

This frivolous lawsuit crosses a line, challenging federal supremacy and setting a dangerous precedent where states can obstruct enforcement based on politics.

At a time when public safety should come first, Minnesota’s approach does the opposite, putting ideology ahead of law and order.

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