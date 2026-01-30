Minnesotans are once again being asked to foot the bill for extreme progressive policies that prioritize illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens. The latest example comes from local DFL officials, including Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley, who support eviction restrictions under the banner of “housing stability.” In reality, these proposals risk encouraging lawlessness, undermining property rights, and forcing working families and landlords to subsidize people who are not even in the country legally.

Let’s be honest about what’s happening. Calls for eviction bans during immigration enforcement operations send a clear message: if you break the law to enter or remain in the United States, local politicians will shield you from consequences and protect you from financial responsibility. That is not compassion—it’s spitting in the face of all Minnesotans, it’s political pandering, buying more slaves for the Democrat plantation for future elections, and it erodes respect for the rule of law.

Eviction moratoriums don’t create free housing. They simply shift the cost onto landlords, many of whom are middle-class Minnesotans relying on rental income to pay mortgages, taxes, and maintenance. When government blocks evictions without guaranteeing full compensation, it effectively forces private citizens to provide free housing. Who else is sick and tired of always being stiffed with the bill?

Even worse, these policies come at a time when Minnesota families are already struggling with exhorbinately high taxes, fourth highest in the country, and rising housing costs. Instead of prioritizing American citizens, veterans, seniors, and legal immigrants who play by the rules, asshole DFL leaders are more focused on scoring ideological points and signaling opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

If Democrats want to help struggling families, they should start with the people who followed the rules—not the ones who break them. But they’ve already made their choice, Minnesota last.

Make a change in November. Vote them out and put Minnesota first for a change.

