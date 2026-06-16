What is it with the DFL? They always endorse these leftwing lunatics that defy common sense and are way too extreme. Hubert Humphrey, Paul Wellstone and Walter Mondale have to be rolling in their graves. They wouldn’t even recognize the DFL these days. It is not the same party as your parents or grandparents anymore. Humphrey, Wellstone and Mondale couldn’t pass the purity test and would likely be primarried out of today’s DFL for being too conservative.

The Hennepin County DFL recently endorsed Cedrick Frazier for Hennepin County Attorney.

Are you kidding? Cedrick Frazier is an ass hammer. You thought Mary Moriarty is bad? Frazier will make her look like a competent, tough on crime DA. Cedrick “The Entertainer” is to the left of Moriarty. His priorities are with the bad guys, not the innocent law abiding citizens of Hennepin County. I didn’t think it possible that anyone could be worse than Moriarty. If Frazier wins, the bar can’t go any lower.

Frazier secured the endorsement on the first ballot with about 61% of delegate support. That tells me those delegates are either stupid as hell, or crime really doesn’t matter to them. I think it’s a combination of both.

Here are examples of what Cedrick Frazier is all about:

During his time in the legislature, Frazier has supported efforts to give state driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, extend a state-run healthcare program to illegal aliens, and make Minnesota a so-called “sanctuary state.” He was also the chief author of legislation to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun crimes and wrote the “Minnesota Migration Act,” a bill that would begin the process of developing a reparations system. The Minnesota Migration Act sought $100 million of taxpayer money.

I published a post warning about Frazier on August 21, 2025 on this very site. I will repost it tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9:00 AM CDT.

Here’s a small portion of that post:

He’ll finish what Mary Moriarty started, wrecking what’s left of the criminal justice system in Hennepin County. He’ll be Keith Ellison’s lap dog. I say he gets in.

That’s a very unsettling thought.

He’s got a proven record of working on behalf of the lawless.

Have you had enough of this, Hennepin County?

I have.

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