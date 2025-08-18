On August 14, 2025, the ripple effects of Minnesota’s most shocking political crime deepened. A Hennepin County grand jury handed down a new set of indictments against Vance Luther Boelter, the man accused of carrying out a deadly and politically motivated shooting spree on June 14.

The charges are sweeping:

Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder aimed at Senator John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, their daughter Hope, and Representative Kristin Bahner.

Felony animal cruelty, for the shooting of the Hortman family’s dog, Gilbert.

Impersonating a police officer, which prosecutors say Boelter used as a tactic to gain entry into victims’ homes.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty called the killings and attempted killings “wounds that will never heal,” reflecting both the personal devastation and the statewide trauma left in their wake.

The indictment offers new detail into the terrifying sequence of events on June 14:

At Senator John Hoffman’s home in Champlin, Boelter allegedly arrived posing as an officer and opened fire, wounding family members.

At Representative Kristin Bahner’s home in Maple Grove, prosecutors say he tried to force entry after repeatedly yelling “This is the police,” though Bahner wasn’t home.

Finally, in Brooklyn Park, Boelter fatally shot Melissa and Mark Hortman in their home and also shot their family dog.

Investigators later discovered a “target list” in his car, raising the chilling possibility that even more lawmakers were in his sights.

This indictment is separate from the federal case already pending against Boelter, which includes charges of murder, stalking, and firearms violations. The federal government is pursuing the death penalty—something Minnesota law does not allow.

For now, the state will let the federal case play out first. But if there’s any gap in accountability, these new Hennepin County charges—especially the first-degree murder counts, which carry mandatory life without parole—ensure Boelter will never walk free.

The shootings have left Minnesota shaken. They highlight how fragile public safety can feel in a time of political division and extremism. Lawmakers across both parties have expressed grief and outrage, while communities continue to mourn the loss of Melissa and Mark Hortman.

This indictment isn’t just about punishing one man—it’s about sending a signal that targeted political violence will face the full force of justice.

As the federal case advances, Hennepin County’s indictment stands ready in the background. No matter the outcome in Washington, Minnesota has made one thing clear: there will be no escape from accountability.

