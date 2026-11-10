Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
11m

Hey Chip, you have good information that I would love to share with others but refrain from doing so because you use offensive language. Please clean it up so that your posts can be enjoyed without the profanity. Thanks!!

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