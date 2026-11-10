Hennepin County Jail just did what Minnesota’s progressive DFL-DSA political class does best: put ideology over public safety and release a dangerous illegal alien onto the streets.

Mustafa Abdirahman Abdi, a Somali national here illegally, sat in the Hennepin County Jail with a rap sheet that includes aggravated assault, assault, aggravated cocaine trafficking, drug possession and distribution, trafficking contraband into a prison, plus arrests for burglary, larceny, and resisting an officer. ICE lodged a detainer on October 24 demanding he be held so federal agents could take custody. Local authorities ignored it and turned him loose.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin didn’t mince words: Governor Tim Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians have turned Minnesota into a “hotbed of illegal alien crime.” He’s right. This is a deliberate policy choice. Hennepin County’s long-standing refusal to honor administrative ICE detainers, insisting on judicial warrants while shielding criminal aliens has become a feature, not a bug, of Minnesota’s left-wing governance. If you can call it governance. Pro Tip: You can’t.

Abdi was already ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2021. Oh by the way, illegal aliens do not have a right to a hearing, they can just be detained and deported, no warrant necessary. Bet most of you Leftist fucks didn’t know that, did you? The Biden administration released him anyway. Minnesota’s sanctuary apparatus then finished the job by refusing to cooperate when he was back in custody. The result is a convicted violent offender and drug trafficker free in the Twin Cities while elected shit Democrat officials congratulate themselves for their “compassion.” Those assholes have no idea what compassion is, and who warrants it.

This is the do nothing-on-crime, open-borders consensus that has defined Walz-era Minnesota. Sanctuary policies don’t protect the ones who count, Minnesota citizens, they protect predators, thugs and the other assorted shit in society. They signal to every criminal alien that Minnesota is lawless, and local DFL-DSA government will actively obstruct federal immigration enforcement. And when DHS calls it out, the same shit politicians who enabled the release pretend to be shocked by “rhetoric.” Fuck them.

Honoring a detainer on a man with Abdi’s record is the bare minimum of responsible governance. Minnesota’s refusal is reckless political theater that treats American citizens and legal residents as acceptable collateral damage. But hey, most of you assholes in Minnesota voted for it. I sincerely hope you become victims of your vote. That would be so sweet!

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