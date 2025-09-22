Oh joy, just what Hennepin County needed—another bold “innovation” from County Attorney Mary Moriarty. Forget about the rise in shootings, carjackings, and fentanyl overdoses—Moriarty has cracked the code: stop prosecuting felonies that come from “low-level” traffic stops. Problem solved! If you don’t prosecute crime, presto, crime statistics go down. Minneapolis should be the safest city in America instead of being the fourth most dangerous city in America by Christmas . Oops! My bad. “Winter Holiday!” Gotta be “inclusive” dont’cha know.

Law enforcement, of course, is losing its mind. Silly cops, worrying about all those guns they seize during traffic stops. DEI Sheriff Dawanna Witt says half the illegal guns taken off the streets this year came from—you guessed it—traffic stops. But Mary has the data, and her data says guns hardly ever show up. Well in that case I guess all the gun crimes we’ve been reading about are just a figment of our imagination. Who are you going to believe: the sheriff in body armor or Moriarty with her spreadsheets? Well, we know who the liberals will believe.

Let’s not forget the messaging: apparently “pretextual stops” hurt feelings, so we’re going to let drug dealers and gang members cruise around with expired tabs and broken taillights. Because nothing screams “racial equity” like telling criminals: don’t worry, the prosecutor has your back.

Police chiefs are calling the policy “deeply troubling.” Translation: they know they’ll catch the bad guys, only to watch Moriarty’s office wave them out the back door like Walmart greeters.

Here’s the beauty of it: under this plan, if a thug’s got a stolen gun in his car, but the cop pulled him over for a busted headlight, the County Attorney’s Office won’t prosecute.

And officer morale? Oh, don’t worry about that. I’m sure cops will be thrilled to risk their necks on traffic stops knowing Moriarty is waiting to toss their hard work straight into the shredder. Nothing boosts recruitment like a prosecutor who treats police like inconveniences.

But don’t you dare say Moriarty is soft on crime. She’s “strategic.” She’s “reimagining justice.” And if the criminals happen to reimagine your car, your wallet, or your front door, maybe even you or your loved one’s life well—that’s just the price of progress.

